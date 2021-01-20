Deion Sanders writes to Trump supporting Rapper Lil’ Wayne pardon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The White House received a letter from Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders, in support of Trump pardoning Rapper Lil’ Wayne.
According to whitehouse.gov, Sanders wrote in support of this pardon, calling Wayne, “a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game-changer.”
Here’s how the White House statement reads in full:
Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. – President Trump granted a full pardon to Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as “Lil Wayne.” Mr. Carter pled guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, owing to a conviction over 10 years ago. Brett Berish of Sovereign Brands, who supports a pardon for Mr. Carter, describes him as “trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous.” Mr. Carter has exhibited this generosity through a commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks. Deion Sanders, who also wrote in support of this pardon, calls Mr. Wayne “a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game-changer.”
Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was one of 143 pardons by President Donald Trump, issued on his final full day in office.
Before the pardon, Wayne was awaiting sentencing, facing up to 10 years in prison.
