Tuesday’s Forecast

Another cold start in the 30s but we’ll quickly warm up today with highs in the mild 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies so it will be beautiful again just like yesterday. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 40s. Then tomorrow brings partly cloudy skies with highs in the mild 60s. While this week starts off dry, we’ll see better chances for rain showers around the second half of the week especially on Friday. Rain chances are expected to decrease during the weekend.