For some South Mississippians, lottery winnings are already spent

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Someone could become a millionaire Tuesday night. With visions of dollar signs in their eyes, some South Mississippians already have the money spent.
The crew inside at Bao Wow’s in Ocean Springs said that lottery ticket sales haven’t stopped as folks stop in and grab their tickets and a chance on becoming the next big winner. Customer after customer traded their dollars for a lucky lottery ticket. Most were there for a quick pick; others have a strategy and picked their own numbers.
For lifelong Ocean Springs resident Joe Louis Daily, his plan for the millions he hopes to win is about giving back.
“I would help a whole lot of people in Mississippi, them who needs it most. I can’t do no miracles here, but I can see to it that they get to the doctor,” Daily said.
After he helps those in need, Daily said that he would get a little something for himself too.
“I’d buy me a new car or a Winnebago. Probably a new Winnebago and go to California and see my grandkids,” he exclaimed.
For a healthy dose of perspective, the lump sum payout for the MegaMillions jackpot sits just north of $600 million. Of course, for the Powerball, it sits just south of $600 million. For those of you keeping notes at home, that’s just about enough money to build the proposed casino slated to be built on the old Tivoli Hotel property in Biloxi.
