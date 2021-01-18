A nice warm-up expected on Tuesday

The rest of the night is going to be clear and chilly. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s by Tuesday morning. We’ll warm up quickly on Tuesday, and we’ll top out in the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. We’ll see plenty of sunshine.
Wednesday will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. The humidity will increase by Thursday and Friday, and so will rain chances. A few showers are possible on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. We’ll have our best chance for showers and storms on Friday as a cold front gets closer to us. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. If the front passes through completely, we’ll cool down into the low 60s by Saturday. A few showers may linger.
