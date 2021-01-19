Moss Point Police investigating murder of 19-year-old

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Moss Point are investigating a homicide that happened Monday night.
Authorities identified the victim as 19-year-old Caleb Lett, saying he was shot to death around 8 p.m. on Woodlawn Avenue.
Police Chief Brandon Ashley said no arrests have been made yet but investigators are following up on leads.
Anyone with information about this murder is asked to contact Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
