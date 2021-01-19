Gov. Reeves names new head of MDA

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves named the new head of the Mississippi Development Authority.
His choice is John Rounsaville, who has served as interim director since May.
“He’s done an exceptional job in his interim capacity,” Reeves said. “He’s earned the respect of Mississippi businesses across the state, because they know he’s pulling for them. And he’s helped us win in the competition for jobs and expansions.”
Rounsaville was previously appointed by President Donald Trump as the state director for USDA Rural Development. He also serves as a JAG and Major at the 186th in the Mississippi Air Force National Guard.
