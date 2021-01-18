Calm and chilly tonight. Patchy fog possible.

It was gorgeous today! We’ll keep the sky mostly clear this evening. Patchy fog may develop late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Thanks to a little more humidity, we’ll only cool down into the upper 40s.
Wednesday afternoon will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. The humidity will increase by Thursday and Friday, and so will rain chances. A few showers are possible on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. We’ll have our best chance for showers and storms on Friday as a cold front gets closer to us. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. If the front passes through completely, we’ll cool down into the low 60s by Saturday. A few showers may linger.
