Calm and chilly tonight. Patchy fog possible.

Wednesday afternoon will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. The humidity will increase by Thursday and Friday, and so will rain chances. A few showers are possible on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. We’ll have our best chance for showers and storms on Friday as a cold front gets closer to us. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. If the front passes through completely, we’ll cool down into the low 60s by Saturday. A few showers may linger.