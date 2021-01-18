Southern Miss sweeps Middle Tennessee in weekend series

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) -The Golden Eagles men’s team took down the Blue Raiders Friday night 84-54 but knew MTSU would come out looking for a win Saturday.
Even though the Blue Raiders fought to the finish, Southern MIss still came out on top 64-59 Saturday.
Saturday night’s win capped off the team’s first weekend sweep of a Conference USA opponent this season.
Golden Eagles coach Jay Ladner says the Blue Raiders and his team are pretty similar in that they both have a lot of new players this year and with that comes inexperience but says his squad was able to overcome some of that over the weekend.
“Very similar team but they’re very athletic,” said Ladner. “I don’t know if you could tell, David could echo this but very athletic and long, caused some problems. I was proud we were able to win a game when we didn’t have our A-game. We had our A-game [Friday] night and of course, having to turn around and play, we talked about the challenge of that and knew it was going to be tough.”
Former Pear River standout Tae Hardy making his presence felt at Southern Miss Over the weekend, getting 14 of his 18 points in the second half and sinking some clutch free throws down the stretch for the win.
“First half I got two quick fouls but they were playing loose on me in the first half and have me those midrange shots, then I picked up the pace in the second half, trying to get that ‘W’ so they played a little more physical,” said Hardy.
USM hits the road to take on UTSA next weekend for another two-game conference stretch.
