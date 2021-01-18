Police: Man arrested after stealing Jackson fire official’s car from fire station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a fire official’s car in Jackson.
Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders said the car was stolen from Station 6 and belonged to the District One Fire Chief.
The suspect was captured after being spotted by a Hinds County deputy.
Captain Tyree Jones with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department said that the suspect tried to flee and crashed on Capitol Street and Ellis Avenue.
The suspect tried to run away but was eventually apprehended and taken to the Hinds County Detention Center.
Jones said that the vehicle may have been involved in other crimes in Jackson.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.