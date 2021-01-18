Playoff games lead to uptick in sports betting at Coast casinos

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Only four NFL teams are still competing in the playoffs for a chance to make it to the Super Bowl and fans are making their way to casinos to watch the games and place bets at the sports book.
Just moments before kickoff Sunday between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Harrah’s Sportsbook Manager Rob Portwood says fans began to clutter around the counter and kiosks to place their last second bets.
“The uptick in our ticket count and customers coming to the window to make bets has increased the last couple of weeks with the Saints playing in the playoffs,” said Portwood. “It’s just an exciting time to be a Saints fan and an NFL fan right now.”
Portwood says this NFL season, he is seeing an increase in the amount of bets being placed, especially during the playoffs.
“This is our busiest year by far, so far. Business continues to grow,” said Portwood. “It’s just been a wonderful experience watching the whole market grow.”
It’s an unique experience that brings out football fans each game day. Jeffrey Beard watched the Saints football game Sunday night at Harrah’s. Beard believes placing a bet on the big game adds to the excitement of playoff football.
“I mean, you get a little bit of the gambling, you get a little bit of the drinks. It’s a good vibe because it’s not just an NFL game. There’s a little bit of money on the line,” said Beard. “It makes the atmosphere a little bit more better and a little bit more exciting to be honest with you.”
Sunday night the Saints lost to the Buccaneers. While their season is over, the season continues for fans of sports betting. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game this coming Sunday.
