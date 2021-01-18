Man injured after space heater leads to trailer fire in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is in the hospital after an early-morning fire Monday in Harrison County.
The fire ripped tore through the camper trailer around 5:30 a.m. just off Robinson Road.
One person was sleeping in the trailer at the time of the fire and almost was unable to escape the smoke and flames, said fire officials. The man was injured getting out of the fire and treated by paramedics at the scene. He was then transported by AMR to a local hospital.
Fire officials say the fire was caused by a space heater that was being used. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said he wants to remind people of the dangers of space heaters and other heating devices. He said it’s also important to have a smoke alarm to provide early detection, especially for when people are sleeping.
