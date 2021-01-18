Monday’s Forecast

This morning is cold in the 30s, with some temperatures dropping below freezing. Expect plentiful sunshine today with a high temperature climbing into the lower 60s which could be a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Clear skies tonight with lows in the lower 40s. Then tomorrow brings mostly sunny skies with highs jumping into the upper 60s. While this week starts off dry, we’ll see better chances for rain showers around the second half of the week. Rain chances are expected to decrease during the weekend.