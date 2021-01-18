MLK parade in Picayune goes on despite COVID-19

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Picayune residents got into the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a scaled-down version of its annual MLK parade.
A line of about 15 cars along with ATVs and even one person on a bicycle rolled through town Monday morning to honor and celebrate the work of the iconic civil rights leader. They said even though COVID-19 mandates caused the event to be smaller than in years past, it was important to make the parade happen during these uncertain times.
“It was imperative that we continue this particular day simply because of all of the things that are going on the world today. We wanted to show that we’re still about unity, peace and love,” said parade organizer Vinner Scott.
Unity, peace, love, along with many other reasons brought out Celena Thomas and her weekly podcast “Conversations with Celena” to the parade.
“It is about unity, and we want to show the world that this small town can come together and unite,” Thomas said.
For parade-goers, “United We Stand” meant staying socially distant, but not socially isolated from King’s legacy.
“He fought for love, and he not only fought for those things, but he was a man of God,” Scott added.
