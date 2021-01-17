VFW Post 5699 holds successful food drive

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Today, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 56-99 held a successful food drive. The public event took place in Ocean Springs and most of the food was gone within an hour.
Cars were wrapped around the parking lot, and even into the street waiting patiently for free food. Volunteers were moving back and forth with only one goal, feeding the community.
“That is what the VFW is our community and our veterans, so we want to be apart of the community,” said Post Commander Lela Bremen. “We want to help out everybody.”
For the last couple of months, Bremen has been prepping for the event with a goal of feeding 250 people. Food from produce, to sweets, and even meat.
“There’s sweet potatoes, there’s ground beef, there’s turkeys,” said Bremen. “I mean it’s a variety of things. People will say ‘Oh well you can’t make a meal out of this.’ This you can, this you can make several meals.”
Both the food and people came and left at a fast pace, leaving Bremen in tears.
“I’ve been in tears this morning, several times,” said Bremen. “You see I’m emotional.”
Bremen said this event couldn’t have been done without all 60 of her volunteers. They were here since 7am ready to work.
“They have been here throughout the day, they have helped,” said Bremen. “I mean, they’re of all ages and that’s just exciting.”
One of VFW’s volunteers is a veteran, and she said giving back, especially during the pandemic is what it’s all about.
“It’s not just about coming out of the military and retiring” said VFW food-drive volunteer. “It’s about giving back to your community and keep on doing the things you’re doing as a veteran.”
Bremen said VFW plans to do more food drives in the future, but she encourages others organizations to do the same.
“It doesn’t take a huge organizations to be able to do this, anybody can do this,” said Bremen. “If you’re a church, you know, a non-profit organization.
Bremen also said we need to focus on the bigger picture.
“Our country is struggling,” said Bremen. “Lets come together and help each other out.”
Bremen said there will be more food drives from VFW in the future. If you want to volunteer you can call, or reach the organization on its Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.