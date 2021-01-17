Two Pearl police officers injured in crash after pursuit

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Two police officers were injured after a crash on Highway 80.
Greg Flynn with the Pearl Police Department said that the officers were involved in a chain reaction crash after pursuing a suspect.
It happened on Highway 80 and Old Highway 49.
Two officers were injured and taken to UMMC, a third officer is being checked out.
Flynn said that the crash occurred after one of the officer’s stopped to make the arrest. He stopped along Highway 80 bridge westbound. Two other officers came to assist as back up. One of the officers driving to the scene did not see that the cars stopped and ended up crashing into both police cars.
The suspects that the officers were pursuing were not injured. They were arrested and taken into custody.
This is a developing story.
