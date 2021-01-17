One dead after mobile home fire in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead after a mobile home fire in D’Iberville early Sunday morning.
D’Iberville Fire Chief Gerald Smith told WLOX units were called around 5:48 a.m. to Destination Park off Highway 15 to a reported mobile home fire. When units arrived at the scene, the fire was fully involved.
The coroner arrived around 7:35 a.m., and the state fire marshal has also responded to help with the investigation.
We will update this report as more details are made available.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.