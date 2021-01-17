Ole Miss men’s basketball falls to Georgia

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Georgia Bulldogs made their way to Oxford Saturday morning.
Georgia looking for its first SEC win would find it Saturday against Ole Miss.
Rebels came out hot and led for almost the entirety of the first half but Tye Fagan and the Georgia Bulldogs would not be denied in the second.
Devonte Shuler led a 9-0 run in the last few minutes of the game to get Ole Miss within one-possession but they couldn’t close out in the end.
“I think we had a few shots to fall that had an effect defensively, but that was it they just popped us,” said Ole Miss Head Coach Kermit Davis. “We couldn’t stop the dribble, couldn’t guard around the goal. We got a group in there at the end that made a great effort and got it to a one-possession game but it was too late.”
The women’s team takes on Georgia Sunday at 2 p.m.
