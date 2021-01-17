Mississippi State bounces back against Florida

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State men’s basketball was looking to get back on track Saturday against the Florida Gators after a loss to Texas A&M.
Bulldogs come out on an 8-0 run to kick off the second half, and kept their foot on the gas throughout.
State forward Tolu Smith set a new career-high with 27 points and 14 rebounds.
Gators kept it interesting down the stretch getting within one possession in the last 30 seconds of the game but State coming out on top in a much-needed bounce-back game for the program 72-69.
Bulldogs improve to 9-5 overall.
Coach Ben Howland with high praise for Smith and how his team got the job done today.
”I thought his teammates did a tremendous job getting the ball to start the second half,” said Howland. “That push to start the second half, going right to him multiple times in a row, I think he scored three times in a row if I’m not mistaken was really huge for us. It got us out to a great start to start the second half, just the opposite of what we had in our last game.”
State takes on Ole Miss Tuesday.
