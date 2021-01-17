Law enforcement increases security around Miss. Capitol building

By Justin Dixon | January 17, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST - Updated January 17 at 12:22 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Local law enforcement has increased security around the Mississippi Capitol building on Sunday.

This comes as the FBI has warned of the potential for armed protests at the nation’s Capitol and all 50 state capitol buildings this weekend.

Political tensions have risen nationally since the attacks on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, which were in protest of Joe Biden’s certification as the next President of the United States.

It is unknown if any demonstrations will take place in Jackson, but local enforcement are prepared.

