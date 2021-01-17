Gov. Tate Reeves announces over 100,000 Mississippians vaccinated

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Facebook that the state has vaccinated over 100,000 Mississippians, surpassing approximately 10 states.
The 100,000th Mississippian was vaccinated Friday, but the governor said that within the last 11 days, Mississippi has vaccinated 109,354 people, which is relatively higher than the last reports of only 20,500 vaccinations on January 3rd.
He also said that the state is looking to overtake North Carolina and Virginia, and several other states, as soon as this weekend.
“I‘m a numbers guy and I’m proud we are moving up the charts in total vaccinations, “said Gov. Tate Reeves in the Facebook post. “I’m pleased that many of our healthcare heroes will be getting their 2nd doses in the coming days (if not already)!”
In the post, he also commended the men and women from the National Guard, and healthcare heroes who have worked overtime to protect Mississippians.
According to Reeves, 35,890 Mississippians over the age of 75 have gotten their first shot, with additional 11,354 Mississippians over the age of 65. He said that the reason for the “expedited plan” to vaccinate these age groups were due to the 80 percent of fatalities that were caused by the virus.
Reeves also said that the hospitals and clinics received 116,330 doses and conducted 61,926 vaccinations, with 26,275 of those being booster doses.
“We will soon have more first dose appointments for scheduling the weeks of 1/25, 2/1, and 2/8 for those over the age of 65.” said Reeves as he ended his Facebook post. “It hasn’t gone perfectly and I know that. But I’m incredibly proud of my fellow Mississippians that are getting the job done and I hope you are too.”
