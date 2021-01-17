Endangered/missing child alert issued for Columbia infant

MARION CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for 7-month-old Mason Pittman of Columbia, Miss.
Investigators described him as a black male, 25 inches tall, weighing 14 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Mason was taken from 1319 Colbert Street in Columbia, Miss., about a week ago.
He was last seen Friday, January 15, 2021, in the 1800 block of Lasley Street in Bogalusa, La.
Mason may be in the company of his non-custodial grandmother, Charity E. Pittman. She is described as a black female six feet and one-inch-tall weighing approximately 257 pounds.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mason Pittman and Charity E. Pittman, contact Columbia Police Department at 601-736-8225.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.