Endangered/missing child alert issued for Columbia infant
MBI says that 7-month-old Mason Pittman may be in the company of his non-custodial grandmother Charity E. Pittman. (Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT Digital | January 17, 2021 at 6:26 AM CST - Updated January 17 at 11:43 AM

MARION CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for 7-month-old Mason Pittman of Columbia, Miss.

Investigators described him as a black male, 25 inches tall, weighing 14 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mason was taken from 1319 Colbert Street in Columbia, Miss., about a week ago.

He was last seen Friday, January 15, 2021, in the 1800 block of Lasley Street in Bogalusa, La.

Mason may be in the company of his non-custodial grandmother, Charity E. Pittman. She is described as a black female six feet and one-inch-tall weighing approximately 257 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mason Pittman and Charity E. Pittman, contact Columbia Police Department at 601-736-8225.

