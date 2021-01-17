CRAWFISH SEASON: Prices hike while supplies are limited

By WLOX Staff | January 16, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 7:45 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Crawfish season is here, but supplies are limited. That’s causing a price hike to around $7 a pound, which is $2 more expensive than the average.

At Taranto’s Crawfish House in Biloxi, workers said they would have sold around 20 sacks of crawfish a day. Now, the restaurant hasn’t received any mud-bugs in the past two weeks. Management blames the weather and natural disasters.

CRAWFISH will be boiling at Tarantos today! Come and enjoy while they last! $6.99# $22.99 Platter 🦞🦞🦞

Posted by Taranto's crawfish poboys & seafood on Saturday, December 19, 2020

“We believe due to the hurricane, two hurricanes coming in,” said manager Kyle Taranto. “Some salt water got in all the ponds. We had a pretty cool winter this year.”

Taranto said he gets around 100 calls a day from customers asking for crawfish. The restaurant hopes to get more crawfish in late February, and by March at the latest.

