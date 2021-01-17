Coast Coliseum to serve as COVID-19 vaccination site starting Monday

“Your Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center is here once again to meet the needs of our community,” said coliseum director Matt McDonnell. “No matter what the disaster may be, we are proud to be a part of the recovery efforts. I know of no other event in the 43-year history of the venue that is more important than assisting the State of Mississippi to protect the citizens of South Mississippi so we can get back safely to doing what we love to do.”