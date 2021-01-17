UPDATE: Authorities identify woman’s body found in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found in Gulfport Sunday morning.
Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz identified the woman as 34-year-old Diana Maricich.
According to authorities, the woman was found around 10:16 a.m. at the 1900 block of East Pass Road. As of now, details are limited as officials are awaiting the autopsy results.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.