Superhero 5K raises money, awareness for Mississippi Heroes

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Superheroes made a visit to the Coast on Saturday for a good cause. The non-profit Mississippi Heroes held its first ever Superheroes 5K Run for Caregivers. The group is hoping to make a super big difference for caregivers all across the Coast.
“We’re just doing something to shed a little light and show a little support,” said Katherine Sutton, executive director for Mississippi Heroes.
100 percent of the proceeds from Saturday’s 5K go directly to the non-profit. Mississippi Heroes celebrates family caregivers by giving them a guilt free day of fun and relaxation.
“Caregivers selflessly take care of family every day,” said Sutton. “And they go from work to home. Typically they do not have time to do anything else. So this just really gives them a little support, a little love.”
Jackie Castro-Cooper also added “These are people who are not applauded and thanked. So this non-profit was created specifically for all of you caregivers who spend all of your time and money caring for somebody that you really love.”
“You can sign up, and participate, you can participate worldwide,” said Sutton. “You just tag Mississippi Heroes so we can find you. Share your pictures. Share your times.”
And though they may be the ones with the capes, these superheroes say the true heroes are the caregivers.
“Caregivers are really the superheroes so we’re representing all of you who are supporting your loved ones and your neighbors in your community.” said Castro-Cooper.
