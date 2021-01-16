Second vaccine appointments at state health departments is a challenge

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Barbara Comstock is an 81-year-old cancer survivor who had to drive from Saucier to Pascagoula to get her COVID-19 vaccine. But when she tried to schedule her second shot she ran into problems.
First, Comstock said she was told that she should “call a few days in advance to make an appointment.”
“Now I consider that very bad instructions,” said Comstock. “Because a couple of days in advance, you’d never get an appointment.”
Following her instincts to strike fast, she called the state’s hotline. She got through, but was hit with a new problem.
“A man told me he could make me an appointment in Jackson County,” said Comstock. “but my card said I had the Moderna vaccine, and his computer didn’t show that Jackson County was giving the Moderna vaccine.
She was told to check with the Jackson County Health Department to make sure which vaccine she got. Instead, she requested that he just make her an appointment for February 10 “because they’ll know what they gave on the 13h of January.”
But, alas, no such luck.
“He said he could not do that because he did not show that site as a Moderna site, and my card said Moderna.” said Comstock.
Frustrated, Comstock called WLOX and they helped her confirm that Jackson County did in fact, administer the Moderna vaccine. She then went back to the scheduling process.
“I’ve tried the web site, I’ve tried the hotline and of course, everything says unavailable, unavailable,” saod Comstock. “They show a whole list of the different counties, and almost every one says unavailable, unavailable. And of course Jackson County is one of those that now says ‘unavailable.’”
The closest site she could find was McComb, which is 148 miles away. In a FaceBook Live presentation on Friday State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs offered this explanation on why they aren’t making second appointments on site.
“We don’t know where we’re going to be in a month, just to be honest, we don’t know 100% for sure, right.” said Dobbs.
Dobbs said that the unsure supply of vaccines is leaving the state health department, and as a result, residents, guessing.
“Part of it is a planning issue and part of it is because we don’t have 100% visibility of the vaccine on hand for a week from now,” he said. “It’s too far ahead of us to actually plan properly. We may not even be there the day of the week that we were the week before.”
Dobbs did say that they will be adding additional drive-through vaccination sites the week of January 25. After that, hopefully, people will be able to schedule their second shots.
Comstock said she heard Michigan was considering paying people to encourage them to get their second shots.
“Nobody needs to pay me to get my second shot,” said Comstock. “Just let me get my second shot.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.