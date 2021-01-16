Mississippi Power receives 2020 Emergency Response Award

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Power has received one of The Edison Electric Institutes’s Emergency Response Award for work during the active 2020 hurricane season.
Presented to EEI member companies, Emergency Response Awards recognize recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events.
“I am deeply proud of our employees’ commitment to our customers, especially in storm events when customers are counting on us most,” said Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson. “Although the COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges, our crews worked around the clock to safely serve our customers and help our neighbors.”
Mississippi Power’s storm team also traveled to assist utilities in Pennsylvania and New York City following Isaias, in Lake Charles, La., after Laura, in Mobile after Sally and in Florida after Eta.
“I congratulate and applaud Mississippi Power for demonstrating continued commitment to the customers and to the communities it serves,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn. “In the midst of a global pandemic and often in the most hazardous of conditions, Mississippi Power and its frontline employees worked around-the-clock to restore service safely and quickly. Mississippi Power is exceptionally deserving of this prestigious award.”
The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process, and the awards were presented during EEI’s virtual Winter Board and Chief Executives Meeting.
