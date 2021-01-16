Memorial Hospital developing medical training program

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Hospital at Gulfport is looking to reach new heights in medical training. It is now developing a Graduate Medical Education program that will attract medical residents from around the country.
Doctor Gretchen Holmes came in last year to develop the infrastructure for the program and help decide what programs to implement. When approved, the GME program will begin with family medicine.
Memorial decided to move ahead with the program now because of a physician shortage. Holmes said the program has benefits to both the hospital and the community.
“On the hospital side, bringing in all these new, smart inquiring minds, makes everybody step up their game. And patients love residents because they tend to spend more time with them, they ask more questions,” said Holmes. “From the community standpoint, it’s incredibly important. Residents tend to help address a lot of the health disparities. They work with our most vulnerable populations. And that’s what’s going to happen when they come to Memorial as well.”
When the program begins depends on the accrediting agency process.
