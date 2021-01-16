Gorgeous weather this weekend

It’s going to be beautiful today! We’ll see plenty of sun with highs in the mid 50s. The air will stay very dry. We’ll keep a clear sky tonight, and the wind will be calmer. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by Sunday morning. Many of us will reach freezing.
A few passing clouds are expected on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. MLK Day will be even warmer with highs near 60. Tuesday will be sunny and dry with highs in the low to mid 60s.
While a few showers can’t be ruled out on Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances are looking slim at this time. We’ll be warming up into the mid to upper 60s.
