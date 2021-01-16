Community reacts to latest mask mandate extension

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The mask mandate remains in effect in all six coast counties after Gov. Tate Reeves extended his executive order through Feb. 3.
Many were hoping the winds of change would be blowing through the Magnolia State on Friday and that masks would no longer be mandated.
”The mask mandate being extended a couple of weeks is hurtful to the business down here,” said Ocean Springs Mercantile Marketing Director Eva Pund.
In fact, Ocean Springs Mercantile owners believe they wouldn’t have survived the pandemic had they not moved into a more heavily traveled area.
”Us moving from Government Street to literally the middle of downtown Ocean Springs has been life-saving for this business,” Pund said.
Not every business or individual has been as lucky, including musician Wes Bailey.
”Yeah, I would say it’s frustrating because we are unable to play as much as we would like to. The capacity of restaurants has gone down, which most of the time means the payment goes down as well, but unfortunately, that’s how it goes,” Bailey said. In fact, the times have moved up. We used to play at 8. We start at 7 now, this and that. As far as the masks go, I believe it’s to each their own. I personally am not a fan of a mandate.”
Many people I spoke with said the extension doesn’t matter because so few are enforcing the mandate.
