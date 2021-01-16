Community reacts to latest mask mandate extension

”Yeah, I would say it’s frustrating because we are unable to play as much as we would like to. The capacity of restaurants has gone down, which most of the time means the payment goes down as well, but unfortunately, that’s how it goes,” Bailey said. In fact, the times have moved up. We used to play at 8. We start at 7 now, this and that. As far as the masks go, I believe it’s to each their own. I personally am not a fan of a mandate.”