Celeste Study signs with EMCC softball

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Yellow Jackets senior softball pitcher Celeste Study kicked off her weekend by officially putting pen to paper to further her career at East Mississippi.
Study is one of just two seniors on this year’s softball team, one poised for a big season. After last year ended so abruptly, the recruiting process was made a bit more difficult. But after officially making her pledge at the next level, she finally saw her dreams come true.
“I was really excited,” she said. “It took a lot of work to be here, I had a lot of great people support me and push me through my journey. I just felt really appreciate and grateful, grateful to God for the opportunity that I had to play at the next level and follow through with my dreams.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.