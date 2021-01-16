Beautiful Sunday. Getting warmer this week.

It has been a cold Sunday morning, but we’ll warm up into the upper 50s this afternoon. A few clouds will pass through today, but we’ll still see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight, and the sky will be mostly clear. Lows will be in the low 30s by Monday morning.
Monday afternoon will be mild and sunny with highs near 60. We’ll be even warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60s. We’ll see more sunshine. A few showers are possible by Thursday and Friday, but we’ll stay mild. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.