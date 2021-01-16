After fighting COVID-19 for 136 days, woman tells story of survival

KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Donnielle Green was a healthy 32-year-old nursing student.
“You know just normal if you could say normal,” said Green.
But in July, Donnielle tested positive for COVID-19. That was followed by her admission to the hospital.
It was a long road after that.
“I was admitted to Helen Keller hospital on July 25th and then I was put on the ventilator July 30th and had to be med flighted to Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham the same day,” said Green.
July turned into August and August turned into December.
She spent 136 days in the hospital. Ninety-one of those days were on a ventilator, but she never stopped fighting.
“There’s a really large portion of my time in the hospital that I can’t, but once I am was able to start processing things and figure out what was going on, I knew I was coming home,” said Green.
A “Prayers for Donnielle” Facebook page was set up. She said that those prayers are the reason she’s here right now.
“That’s the only reason I was able to come home because God listened to their prayers and brought me back,” said Green.
She still has a long road to recovery, but is going to physical and speech therapy every week.
But now with another chance at life, Donnielle has a message she wants others to hear.
“Just because you’re younger doesn’t mean you’re invincible and can’t get it. That’s the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask because it may not be for you, it may be the person behind you at the grocery store,” said Green.
Donnielle has also received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
She hopes to graduate nursing school next May.
