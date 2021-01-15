Young girl in critical condition after woman attempts to shoot dog, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition after a woman attempted to shoot a dog in Marion County on Thursday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened around 4:51 p.m. on Franklin Drive in Columbia.
Marion County deputies said they responded to the scene after receiving a call that a young girl was being airlifted to the hospital.
At the scene, investigators said the suspect, 34-year-old Kimberly Renee Luter, was attempting to shoot a dog. While firing shots at the dog, the bullets entered a home where the young girl was inside.
A search warrant was later issued for investigators to enter Luter’s home.
Deputies said that while investigators searched the home, they found marijuana and weighing and packaging materials.
Luter and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Rkeen Antwuan Daniels, were both arrested.
Luter is charged with aggravated assault and Daniels is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
The investigation is ongoing by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
