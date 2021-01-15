Stranded woman with no phone or gas finds help from Mississippi State Troopers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two State Troopers went above and beyond the call of duty to help a woman down on her luck.
Corporal Craig James tells us Trooper Antoine Guice was on his way home two nights ago when he came across a car on the side of Highway 84 in Franklin County. He stopped to check and found the driver asleep.
The woman was not hurt but cold. The woman was lost on her way to Hammond, Louisiana.
She did not have a cell phone or money and had run out of gas.
Trooper Guice went to his home to get a gas can and that’s when Trooper Wes Jones pulled up. They helped the driver back to the interstate and to a gas station where Trooper Jones toped off her tank.
Corporal James tells us this happens far more often than we ever hear about.
