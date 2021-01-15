Victim in fatal officer-involved shooting at Biloxi courthouse identified

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man is dead and a law enforcement official is at home recovering after a shooting in Biloxi Friday evening.
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the man as 48-year-old Reginald Johnson of Biloxi. He was pronounced at the scene and will be sent for an autopsy on Tuesday.
The incident happened at the Harrison County Courthouse on Lameuse Street.
Harrison County Sheriff Peterson confirmed that the shooting involved both the Biloxi Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. However, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is the lead investigating agency.
While on the scene, a WLOX reporter captured a deputy being wheeled out of the courthouse on a stretcher following the shooting. The deputy was treated at Merit Health in Biloxi, stitched up from the wounds and released late Friday night to go home.
Harrison County Board of Supervisors Public Information Officer Jeff Clark confirmed that the courthouse was under a brief lockdown while authorities responded. Also, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed that he was called to the courthouse.
MBI Special Agents, assisted by the MBI Crime Scene Unit, are gathering evidence as part of this ongoing investigation and will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s office. It also needs to be noted that MBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents.
This story will be updated once more information is available.
