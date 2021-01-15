Shots fired at the Harrison County Courthouse in Biloxi, say officials

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Shots have been fired at the Harrison County Courthouse in Biloxi, according to officials.
Harrison County Board of Supervisors Public Information Officer Jeff Clark confirmed that the courthouse is currently on lockdown. Also, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer has confirmed that he has been called to the courthouse.
The victim’s family was filled with emotions as they learned of the incident.
A WLOX reporter captured a security guard being wheeled out of the Harrison County Courthouse on a stretcher following the shooting. The guard looked to be injured in his left leg.
Details are limited at this time, but WLOX reporters are currently on the scene.
