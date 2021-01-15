Saints seeking second NFC championship appearance in three years

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - Last week’s win over Washington was Tampa Bay’s first postseason victory since it won the Super Bowl back in 2003, when Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ was number one on the music charts, George W. Bush was in his first term as President, and Tom Brady was a year removed from his first of six Super Bowl rings. In that same span, New Orleans has nine postseason wins.
But when greatness meets greatness, all bets are off. And the Saints defense knows it has to stay hot to move on.
“Our front’s played phenomenal all season,” linebacker Demario Davis said. “They are a big part of why we have had the success that we’ve had this year defensively. And we definitely need that, to continue down the stretch to get to where we want to go. And so, they played great last week. We’re going to need them to continue to play great heading into this game. That’s D-line, linebackers, safeties in the box. You’ve got to be able to make it harder up front.”
