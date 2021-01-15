Pass Christian elementary schools participate in kindness challenge

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at Pass Christian Elementary Schools are getting a lesson in being kind. Pass Christian Elementary School and DeLisle Elementary School are kicking off the new year with a new initiative, the kindness challenge.
It’s a national effort to emphasize the importance of how we treat one another.
“It’s important for our kids to see that kindness isn’t just for young children, kindness is for all of us, and it can actually impact other’s lives.” said DeLisle Elementary school counselor, Rachel Dodd.
Gifted teacher Jillian Fisher from DeLisle Elementary also added “We would to start the year off so that the students can not only do this just in January, but to complete the year doing random acts of kindness, and realize that even as something as small as help someone younger than you it is a ripple effect.”
In the hallway of DeLisle Elementary is a life size kindness calendar, and each day, students unveil a kindness challenge for the day, like hold the door for someone or help a teacher with a task.
“We do this calendar to explain why other kids might want to figure out the meaning of kindness and what kindness really is,” said student Earnest Miller.
Over at Pass Christian Elementary School, they are also participating in the challenge and also have a giant kindness calendar. School counselor Emily Snell says this is the perfect way to start the year.
“We feel like its so important for our kids to understand why we should be kind, and how we can make the world a better place by simply just smiling at someone or helping them in any way that we can.” said school counselor, Emily Snell.
Haleigh Cuevas, principal at Pass Christian Elementary School also said that with so much going on with the pandemic, what the students learn most is how to treat one another.
“In our country today, with things that are going on with this pandemic, and we talk a lot about unfinished learning, what we learn most is how to treat one another, and that goes into adulthood, into jobs, into the future, so it’s very important.” said Cuevas.
Students enjoy participating in the challenge.
“It’s really fun and it helps to encourage kindness to other people and it helps the world be a better place for people.” said student Baleigh Boston.
They also like making other people smile.
“I like to make people smile and helping them out.” said student Janyah Brown.
And they also want to make the world a better place.
“We are trying to make the world a better place by being kind to people.” said student Nathan Tent.
The schools participate in the kindness challenge every year.
