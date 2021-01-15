Moss Point mayor won’t run for reelection, looks ahead to future of the River City

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Looking ahead to the future. That was the theme of Thursday night’s State of the City in Moss Point.
Mayor Mario King gave the two-hour presentation, which is the last address under his administration. King started off by announcing that he will not run for mayor for a second term.
“I committed to one term and I am almost done,” he said. “My term expires in less than six months and so will my time here. But I am proud to say I will be cheering Moss Point on from here on out.”
During the talk, King outlined several areas where his administration has worked to make improvements to the city, as well as those issues that still need more work. Some of the topics the mayor touched on include economic development, community engagement, health and wellness, education, and public safety.
King said one of the biggest focuses of his administration has been holding people accountable, including himself. That focus extended to every area of the municipal government, including city employees.
“We did not have an accountability system for employees here,” he said. “I have never seen such chaos in personnel until I came to the city of Moss Point to lead. And me coming from a nonprofit background and a corporate background, it was just a zero tolerance for that.”
Changes were made, including streamlining several areas of government to cut out overtime and hold people accountable for paying utility bills.
Calling it an “unpopular but necessary” task, King said staff was decreased under his administration by 48 percent. However, he noted, the city now provides even more services than when he began his term and is doing so more efficiently than ever.
“We’ve looked at ways to improve our systems, not just throw money at them,” said King.
Another one of his focuses during his tenure, said King, was ensuring public safety for Moss Point. Noting that the River City is predominantly made up of minorities, King said there were only two Black officers when he became mayor, commenting on the fact that the city’s first responders didn’t match the community they are serving.
During his time as mayor, not only has the city hired more police officers, in general, but its also increased its number of Black officers and added more women to the department, as well. The fire department also hired more diverse employees and now has its first female firefighter.
“Where we came from and where we’re going is completely different so our goal was to transform the system by engaging the community and ensuring that we have progressive and good talent in the city to help us move forward,” said King.
As he completes the remainder of his term, King said his focus is now shifting to the incoming administration, whoever that may be. Leading by example is one of the main points of advice he offered to candidates running for mayor and the board of alderman.
“Succession in the post-rejuvenation administration is just as important as the four years we’ve been here,” said King. “So my goal was to set the city up for success so the next leadership team that comes in here can come in here marching high and be good and have a budget…. I already put a hiring freeze in place and ordered only essential purchases be made. That’s leading by example so when the next administration comes in, they’ll have funding to get things rolling. We’ve got to have a clear vision. We’ve talked about this from day one.”
To help further the city’s vision, King and other municipal leaders will host a virtual meeting in two weeks with the candidates who have declared their intent to run. That meeting will serve as a sort of training session, educating candidates on how the municipal government works and providing them information about the city’s current state, including its finances. King said it’s all about being transparent to show where the city is and how it got there.
It’s a courtesy that isn’t usually offered, said King, adding that when he came into office, there was a nearly $1 million deficit in the budget he was facing on day one.
“We made extreme cuts when we first got here in order to not go any further over budget,” he said.
Good budget practices continued throughout his term, said King, citing moves like mandating that people pay their utility bills and cutting unnecessary jobs as examples of ways the city got back on track.
Highlighting the economic growth along the Highway 63/613 corridor, King said work continues to develop in that area, as well.
“While my tenure is expiring, we have to make sure we have people that can carry these movements forward because the development is out of control on our 63/613 corridor at this time,” said King.
Part of that development includes securing funding for the corridor development, which will improve traffic flow at intersections, widen existing roads, and create an access road.
It’s all part of a 10-year plan that includes bringing several car dealerships to the River City, as well. In the meantime, King said his administration continues working to secure grant funding for this project and others.
“We still don’t have enough money to repair and improve the infrastructure that we need,” he said. “Our development has really exceeded us at this point.”
King emphasized the need to look towards Moss Point’s future, saying a lot of that is dependent on the citizens that live there. Strong community engagement is crucial, he said.
Thanking those who never hesitated to provide him feedback - both positive and negative - King said he was appreciative of the level of engagement and hopes it continues in the future.
“Being the mayor here - for all who think it’s a glorious position - the position is small…. This position requires work, it requires energy and it requires love and passion for people who hate your guts and don’t even know why, but you have to love those people the same way as the person who supports you,” he said.
Part of that community engagement includes education and keeping people healthy. King talked about some of the ways he has tried to foster those principles throughout his term, such as cleaning up parks, creating a community gym, and implementing a program for youth.
“Working together is essential,” said King. “If we can all work together, that is the greatest message I can give… We need to work together as a constituency to better our community.”
You can watch the full State of the City of Moss Point below.
