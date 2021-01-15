Miss. National Guard heads to Capitol Hill for presidential inaugaration

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi National Guard is sending soldiers to Washington, D.C. to provide additional security for President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration on Wednesday, January 20.
Although this may seem as a response to the attacks on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Jan. 6., Major General Janson D. Boyles says this activation is not out of their normal responsibilities.
“We always support an inauguration with traffic control and a secure environment. We’ve always done that,” Major General Boyles said. “This is no different to us. I know that the environment has changed a little bit, but our soldiers are doing the same thing they’ve always done.”
During the press conference, Major General Boyd reassured that there will be soldiers in Mississippi in case any protests arise at the state capital.
“We’ll follow the lead of the local law enforcement, the Department of Public Safety. We are in communication with them and we’ll follow their lead. We will be a force multiplier for them.”
Soldiers are expected to leave on Friday afternoon and arrive in D.C. that same evening.
