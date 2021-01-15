Governor Reeves announces two judicial appointments for South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced two appointees that will fill a vacancy in the court system in South Mississippi.
Reeves appointed District Attorney for Harrison, Stone and Hancock counties, Joel Smith, to the Mississippi Court of Appeals. Smith served as the district attorney since 2012, where he ran unopposed. Prior to his 2012 term, Smith worked under longtime D.A. Cono Caranna for over 10 years.
Smith said that he’s grateful that Gov. Tate Reeves instilled trust in him to carry on his new role, as it’s been his goal to reach.
“For the longest time, I only aspired to one job in life, to serve as DA in my home community,” said Smith. “It has been my honor to serve in that role for nearly a decade and I have been blessed to have the best team and work with the best law enforcement right here in our district. Recently, I felt God leading me to answer the call for this new challenge.”
Smith will be replacing Sean Tindell’s position, as Tindell takes on his new role as the Mississippi Public Service Commissioner. Smith explained that he has a clear sight on what he wants to accomplish during his term.
“It’s important to make sure everyone has their fair day in court,” said Smith. “My job as a judge is to make sure that everybody’s provided that opportunity and given the assistance they need from the courts, and that they deserve.”
Reeves also appointed chief prosecutor, Crosby Parker, to District Attorney. Parker has served as chief prosecutor for the last 10 years. Parker served in the United States Air Force as a Judge Advocate General and is currently a Lieutenant Colonel in the Mississippi Air National Guard as the Staff Judge Advocate for the 172D Airlift Wing in Jackson, MS. Parker explained that his courtroom and criminal justice experience, and his military leadership will help him move forward as the district attorney.
“I’ve spent my life in the courtroom,” said Parker. “I’ve spent my life doing criminal justice and prosecuting crimes, and this is something that I’ve been built to do.”
Both Parker and Smith will start their new roles next week.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.