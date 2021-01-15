Gov. Reeves expands mask mandate, alters counties

Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at a press conference on Jan. 14 in Bay St. Louis to officially welcome Mayor Mike Favre and Councilman Doug Seals to the Republican Party. (Source: WLOX)
By Jacob Gallant | January 15, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 4:21 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves extended the not-quite-statewide mask mandate that was set to expire Friday.

The new mask mandate is now set to run through Wednesday, February 3, at 5 p.m.

Four counties were left off the previous mandate. Of those, Reeves added Tunica and Claiborne to the list. Sharkey and Issaquena remain without a mandate.

Several counties were also removed from the mandate, meaning the following seven counties are without a mask mandate:

  • Adams
  • Issaquena
  • Jefferson
  • Lawrence
  • Sharkey
  • Quitman
  • Wilkinson

The remaining 75 counties will remain under a mask mandate until at least February 3.

