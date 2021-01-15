Breezy Friday. Colder tonight.

Beautiful and sunny today with no rain to get in the way of your plans. This afternoon’s high temperatures should reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees which is about the same as yesterday. Today’s wind from the northwest may be breezy at times, blowing at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. In the wake of a cold front, we’ll notice colder air tonight with lows in the 30s. Saturday and Sunday promise dry weather with plenty of sunshine with cold mornings in the 30s and cool afternoons in the 50s. Our pattern stays dry early next week thanks to high pressure. But, another rain system will approach our region around the middle to end of next week bringing better rain chances around next Wednesday and Thursday.