Firefighters remember former Gulfport Fire Chief James White

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Fire Chief James White passed away earlier this week, and firefighters paid their respects to the former fire chief along Highway 90 with a memorial.
White served as chief from 1984 to 1990 and again from 1998 to 2001. However, he began his career with the department in 1965.
“We’re happy to put the flag up here to honor James, and you saw that we had people from the department out standing at attention and saluting,” said Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt. “Long Beach sent people, the county did, So there was a lot of respect in the community for James, he was a great man.”
White was buried at the Biloxi National Cemetery.
