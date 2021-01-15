Authorities looking for suspects who broke into car wash, ice machine in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are looking for two suspects who allegedly broke into a car wash, and ice machine in Hancock County.
On Wednesday morning, two men driving a white 2009-2014 Cadillac CTS sedan with no license plate broke into the car wash and ice machine on Kapalama Drive behind Diamondhead in Hancock County.
According to authorities, one suspect washed the Cadillac, while the other suspect cut open the bill exchanger and change machine with a saw.
If you have any information, please contact Inv Mike Burkett with the Hancock County Sheriff Office Office: 228-466-6912
Email: Mburkett@co.hancock.ms.us or CrimeStoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
