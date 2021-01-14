Walgreens vaccinates residents, staff at Jackson Co. long term care facility

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, residents and staff at the Sunplex Subacute Center in Jackson County began receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. It’s a day they have looked forward to for months. The vaccine brings a ray of hope that things will return to normal soon.
“Most of them are just yay, it’s here. They’ve been asking all week, when is it coming,” said Sandra Latil, Director of Nursing at Sunplex. “They’ve been anxious all week to get back to their lives and do the fun things that they’ve been able to do in the past.”
Pharmacists with Walgreens visited Sunplex to administer the vaccine. Dr. Dana Hill says she’s glad to be part of the process to help vaccinate one of the most vulnerable populations.
“I volunteered to be part of the clinic. to be able to give out the vaccine. because i know this is a historical event,” said Dr. Hill. “This is one of the first, and I hope one of the only pandemics I will ever go through, but to be part of something to make the world better, it gives you a great feeling.”
Nearly all of Sunplex’s 43 residents received the vaccine on Thursday. Some will receive it at a later date. Residents said this brings them a peace of mind, and the hope that they can return to their pre-pandemic lives soon.
“We have church here, and we ain’t been able to have church here in almost 4 months. I miss all the preachers and all that coming in,” said Victor Baxter. “Hopefully they’ll be coming in before long.”
“Hope I can see my children other than outside the windows,” said Margie Cook. “Open up the place here where they can come in and be with me. I really miss that. Our family is so close.”
Walgreens will return in 21 days to administer the second dose of the vaccine.
