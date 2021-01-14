Warmer today

It is beautiful, sunny and warm today. Enjoy this warmth because the cooler air will return tomorrow behind a front which could bring us isolated showers overnight tonight.
Highs today will climb into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. We will see an increase in clouds this evening ahead of the cold front. That front will bring us a slight chance for an isolated shower in South Mississippi overnight tonight. Lows will only fall into the low to mid 40s.
It will be cooler behind the front with highs back in the 50s and lows in the 30s. We will see increasing temps next week.