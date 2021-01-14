Thousands of vaccine doses intended for state’s most vulnerable still waiting to be administered

“I woke up and saw the message, ‘You were 39 in the queue.’ And I thought, what does that mean? Does that mean I’m at 39 in the queue to get an appointment?” Mike said. “Thirty-nine in the queue to sit in my car waiting to be called? So it was very unclear. So one of my complaints is that the site appears to be not very stable. And it does not provide enough information to make it really clear what you should expect.”