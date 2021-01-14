Several of Mississippi’s Most Wanted now in custody

Henderson was wanted by MDOC for absconding supervision. He had been granted earned time release by MDOC in 2016 and had not reported to his probation officer since February of 2019. Henderson was previously convicted of Manslaughter after he strangled his girlfriend to death and left her body outside a daycare in Pearl, MS. Henderson was also convicted of Child Abandonment after he left his deceased girlfriend’s nine month old child with her deceased body and fled the scene.